Tribal members live in all four parts of greater Kurdistan, particularly Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria, strengthening relationships among tribal members during annual festivals.

The third annual cultural festival of the Omeri Kurdish tribe has taken place in the Maqlub Mountains, 30 km northeast of Mosul.

The location of the festival changes every year. In 2016 it was held in Garmiyan, Sulaimani province and in 2017 it took place in the Erbil Plains.

The 2018 festival is commemorated in Maqlub because most of the participants are from the Omeri tribe, according to the organizers.