This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6

Browse this gallery compiled by Sputnik and see what transpired in various corners of our planet during the last seven days, and what these events looked like.
World leaders meeting to discuss important political matters, Christians celebrating Easter, protesters making a stand against security forces, fitness contests and a bikini slalom, sakura blooming and a US consulate closing - browse Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s going on around the world.
Ahead of the anniversary of the first manned space flight, celebrated on April 12, Sputnik has picked the crème de la crème of our Milky Way and other galaxies for March's news update.
French railway workers have staged a massive protest rally in Paris, making a stand against government reforms that threaten to strip them of a number of social benefits.
Palestinian officials have announced that 17 people have been killed by Israeli forces and hundreds more injured during protests on the Gaza-Israeli border.
A South Korean artistic group, with some pop legends and the famous girl band Red Velvet, arrived in Pyongyang over the weekend for two performances in the North Korean capital.
