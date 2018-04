French railway workers have staged a massive protest rally in Paris, making a stand against government reforms that threaten to strip them of a number of social benefits.

About 50 percent of railway workers, including 77 percent of train drivers, took part in a national strike that paralyzed a large number of high-speed trains, including TGV, regional carrier TER and shuttle trains RER in the Ile-de-France region, while a protest rally was held in Paris in front of the the Gare de l'Est train station.