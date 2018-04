Palestinian officials have announced that 17 people have been killed by Israeli forces and hundreds more injured during protests on the Gaza-Israeli border.

Thousands of Palestinians have marched to the Gaza Border and started a six-week protest, called the Great March of Return, demanding refugees be allowed to return to their homes. Israeli military forces said 17,000 Palestinians were "rioting" in six areas in the Gaza strip, rolling burning tires at the security fence and its troops, such actions according to them are being responded to "with riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators".