Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert

A South Korean artistic group, with some pop legends and the famous girl band Red Velvet, arrived in Pyongyang over the weekend for two performances in the North Korean capital.

On April 1, the head of North Korea visited the concert in Pyongyang with his wife Ri Sol-ju, sister Kim Yo-jong, and other senior officials in what may seem as the latest gesture of reconciliation before a rare inter-Korean summit. The 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theatre was packed during the two-hour performance.

Kim Jong-un was "deeply moved to see our people sincerely acclaiming the performance, deepening the understanding of the popular art of the Southern side."

It was the first ever visit to a South Korean pop concert in Pyongyang by a North Korean chief.