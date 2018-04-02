Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert

On April 1, the head of North Korea visited the concert in Pyongyang with his wife Ri Sol-ju, sister Kim Yo-jong, and other senior officials in what may seem as the latest gesture of reconciliation before a rare inter-Korean summit. The 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theatre was packed during the two-hour performance.
Kim Jong-un was "deeply moved to see our people sincerely acclaiming the performance, deepening the understanding of the popular art of the Southern side."
It was the first ever visit to a South Korean pop concert in Pyongyang by a North Korean chief.
All comments
Show new comments (0)