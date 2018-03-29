Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island

The open-air museum of Kizhi Island in Lake Onega in Karelia has made it not only into the UNESCO list of world Heritage sites but also into the hearts of tourists from all over the world who were not afraid of a long and complicated journey. Two churches, a bell tower and a fence, built without a single nail in the 17th century, have become a poster-image of the Russian north and a shooting sight for a hit Hollywood movie. Take a look at the breathtaking view of Kizhi in winter.
