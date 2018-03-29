Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island

300 year-old wooden churches from a distant island in the Russian north are not that easy to get to, but those who have seen them swear they are impossible to forget. Hollywood stars and thousands of tourists from all over the world confirm! Sputnik has picked up the poster-images of Russia's architectural wonder.

The open-air museum of Kizhi Island in Lake Onega in Karelia has made it not only into the UNESCO list of world Heritage sites but also into the hearts of tourists from all over the world who were not afraid of a long and complicated journey. Two churches, a bell tower and a fence, built without a single nail in the 17th century, have become a poster-image of the Russian north and a shooting sight for a hit Hollywood movie. Take a look at the breathtaking view of Kizhi in winter.

READ MORE: The Winners Are… 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia