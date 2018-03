The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in his first known trip to a foreign country since coming to power in 2011.

Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju were treated to a banquet at the stately Great Hall of the People, a performance and a lesson in Chinese tea culture from Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyan.

The visit was only confirmed after Kim left the country and China's state news agency Xinhua labeled it as "unofficial".