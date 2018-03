In June 2017, the Polish Senate enforced the latest ammndments to the decommunization law, giving the green light to the dismantling of 500 Soviet World War II monumets before March 30 all across the country.

The Eastern European nation, which recently adopted another controversial WW2-related law, is trying to completely part ways with its Communist Bloc past.

The history of Polish-Soviet relations is indeed sensitive but the facts remains: more than 600,000 Soviet soldiers died while freeing the country form Nazism.