19:45 GMT +315 March 2018
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing

    © AFP 2018/ Olivier Morin
    A surfer riding a wave in northern Norway, Lofoten islands, within the Arctic Circle as the air temperature drops to minus 13°C and the water temperature is just above 4°C.

    It may be cold and isolated, but surfing in northern Norway is also spectacular with the mesmerizing northern lights and snow-covered beaches.

    Unstad and Utakleiv, located on the Lofoten islands, is a favorite site with surfers: a vast open horizon with snow-capped peaks on either side of the beach.

    The water is just four degrees Celsius, but dedicated surfers hit the waves almost every day off the coast of these Norwegian islands above the Arctic Circle.

    These surfers brave the freezing weather as the air temperature can drop to a chilly minus 15 Celsius, but the beautiful scenery, bigger and consistent waves and uncrowded beaches are some of the reasons why surfers love to come to this remote part of the world.

    photographs, ice, northern lights, surfing, Europe, Norway
