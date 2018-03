A South African couple, who left their set daily routine and jumped on the next available flight, have dedicated themselves to finding and photographing the most unique places in the world.

Ex-agency creatives Chanel Cartell and Stevo Dirnberger met on a blind date in 2010, inspired by the 'Yes Man' theory.

Fast forward 5 years and their lives changed once again when they launched The How Far From Home project.

Since then they have been traveling, seeking to capture the most beautiful photos that inspire people to collect memories, not things.