100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow

Briefly known as Petrograd and a bit more extensively as Leningrad, St. Petersburg used to be the capital of the Russian Empire just a century ago. Some predicted a comeback at the dawn of the new millennium, but so far, Moscow holds the title.

Built on the Neva River by Peter the Great in 1703 as the Window to Europe, the "Northern Capital" remains a huge tourist attraction with its gorgeous architecture, and many ways, the cultural center of Russia.

But the "white-stone" city (Moscow Kremlin's walls were once white, not red) regained the title in 1918, when Vladimir Lenin moved his government into the old capital as a matter of prudence and precaution, and the seven hills boast plenty of their own flavor and history.