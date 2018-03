The pentagonal Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang played host once again, celebrating the 567 athletes from 48 nations, who will compete over the next nine days in South Korea.

Despite the still freezing temperatures, the participants enjoyed a warm welcome from the crowd with a spectacular and eclectic performance that merged different eras of domestic culture.

North and South Korea marched separately this time, but it will be the first appearance at the Games for the delegation from north of the border.