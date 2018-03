The first major car extravaganza of the year was massive as usual with an abundance of debuts from supercars for the rich and famous to everyday SUV's and plug-in hybrids.

Due to its close proximity, Geneva has always been one of the main playgrounds for German automakers to show off their wares, which was especially true this year as there is not show in Frankfurt (odd years only). But the rest of the players have plenty to offer as well with the focus being on mainstream vehicles and crossovers.