This Week in Pictures (March 3-9)

From the beginning of March and International Women's Day, take a moment to soak up some of the most important and striking visuals captured by photographers around the world.
From athletes and women in shoulder boards to famous actresses Blanca Blanco and Marion Cotillard: we've got this week's most striking images lined up for you in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The idea of the creation of a special day fully dedicated to women was first suggested by participants of the Socialist Party of America in New York. This initiative found a stable ground in Soviet Russia after the 1917 revolution, because it resulted in the equal rights for all Soviet people: both men and women.
This is what wintertime combat training of the special ops units of the Russian Federal National Guard troops looks like.
Take a look at the contestants of the 'Beauties Under Oaths' beauty pageant, held in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar.
The 90th Annual Academy Awards are in the books, and Warren Beatty with Faye Dunaway didn't screw up this time with Shape of Water taking the top honors.
