19:59 GMT +307 March 2018
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Diving in winter conditions from any icy surface in the training of combat swimmers for Rosgvardia's special forces in the Moscow region. Ramil Sitdikov.

    This is what wintertime combat training of the special ops units of the Russian Federal National Guard troops looks like.

    Being a part of the National Guard's elite forces is a stern test for every serviceperson, taking into account the huge number of drills and combat training.

    These photos will give you an idea of how they might operate under combat conditions, showing the destruction of a conventional enemy with the use of special weapons.

    The drills took place in the Moscow region in winter time, with temperatures hovering around —15°C (5°F), making diving activities even more dangerous.

    • Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
      Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia

      Take a look at the contestants of the 'Beauties Under Oaths' beauty pageant, held in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar.

    • Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
      Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

      The 90th Annual Academy Awards are in the books, and Warren Beatty with Faye Dunaway didn't screw up this time with Shape of Water taking the top honors.

    • Sergei Baburin: Russia Must Bolster Its Standing in Eurasia
      Sergei Baburin: Russia Must Bolster Its Standing in Eurasia

      Sergei Baburin, 59, is running in the 2018 Russian presidential election as the candidate from the nationalist Russian All-People's Union party.

    • Vladimir Zhirinovsky: Industrialization Without Migrants
      Vladimir Zhirinovsky: Industrialization Without Migrants

      Vladimir Zhirinovsky, 71, is a veteran Russian politician whose career dates back to the early 1990s. The leader of Russia's Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR) for almost a quarter century, he has run for president five times already and keeps trying.

