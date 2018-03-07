Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces

This is what wintertime combat training of the special ops units of the Russian Federal National Guard troops looks like.

Being a part of the National Guard's elite forces is a stern test for every serviceperson, taking into account the huge number of drills and combat training.

These photos will give you an idea of how they might operate under combat conditions, showing the destruction of a conventional enemy with the use of special weapons.

The drills took place in the Moscow region in winter time, with temperatures hovering around —15°C (5°F), making diving activities even more dangerous.