Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia

Take a look at the contestants of the 'Beauties Under Oaths' beauty pageant, held in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Russia's female pilots, soldiers, policewomen and law enforcement workers strutted in the spotlight of a beauty pageant instead of pacing across parade squares. The winner is a cadet at Krasnodar's Air Force Academy, Alla Shamkova, while an employee of the Customs Service of Krasnodar Region, Anna Khalepskaya, and a student at Krasnodar’s Presidential Military School, Valentina Byashinova, were named the second and the first runners-up, respectively.