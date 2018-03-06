Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Russia's female pilots, soldiers, policewomen and law enforcement workers strutted in the spotlight of a beauty pageant instead of pacing across parade squares. The winner is a cadet at Krasnodar's Air Force Academy, Alla Shamkova, while an employee of the Customs Service of Krasnodar Region, Anna Khalepskaya, and a student at Krasnodar’s Presidential Military School, Valentina Byashinova, were named the second and the first runners-up, respectively.
All comments
Show new comments (0)