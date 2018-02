After a relatively mild winter, the last few days of February have brought unusual cold, snow and ice to Moscow.

The temperature is expected to drop to -28°C (-18.4°F) and bring strong snowstorms: by the beginning of the calendar spring, a third of the monthly precipitation is expected to fall on Russia's capital.

These aerial images show you the waterway of Moscow - the Moskva River, frozen and covered with snow.

As you may see, however, the frost doesn't stop people from enjoying the views of the city.