Any true sports fan will tell you: hockey is really half of what the Winter Olympics is about. And for a country where it is a way of life for thousands, the first Olympic gold in 26 years means everything.

Oleg Znarok's men faced unexpectedly stiff resistance in the final from an inspired German squad, who upset Canada in the semifinals.

It took a last-minute equalizer and a winner in sudden-death overtime to bring home Russia's first Olympic gold since 1992.