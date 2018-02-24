Register
21:19 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year

    Get short URL
    0 30

    News

    All news
    All news
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    • The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    CYCLE-WAR by Tobias Friedrich, first place.

    In a competition where contestants from around the world submitted 5,000 pictures, German photographer Tobias Friedrich won the title of Underwater Photographer of the Year.

    'Cycle War' was taken in Egypt and shows Norton 16H motorbikes loaded in a British SS Thistlegorm, with soldierfish schooling above.

    "I've had this image in mind for a few years, but it is impossible to capture in one photo, because there is not space inside the wreck to photograph this scene in a single frame," explains Tobias Friedrich. "My solution was take a series of pictures and stitch them together as a panorama."

    The chair of the judges, Peter Rowlands, added: "This is a quite extraordinary shot which must be viewed as large as possible. The artistic skill is in visualising such an image, and the photographic talent is in achieving it."

    Tags:
    photos, Tobias Friedrich, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
      Last update: 14:30 23.02.2018
      14:30 23.02.2018

      This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)

      From Alina Zagitova setting a new world record at the Winter Olympics and London Fashion Week to the Fergie Fiasco at the NBA All-Star Game and anti-gun protests in the US: we've got this week's most striking images lined up for you in Sputnik's photo gallery.

      26
    • For the Motherland: Red Army on Soviet Posters
      Last update: 20:17 22.02.2018
      20:17 22.02.2018

      'For the Motherland': Red Army on Soviet Posters

      As the national Defender of the Fatherland Day has wives and girlfriends shopping for small gifts all over Russia, we look back at how Soviet propaganda glorified the military visually.

      15
    • Radical opposition supporters on a barricade on Institutskaya Street in Kiev. (File)
      Last update: 19:58 21.02.2018
      19:58 21.02.2018

      Remembering Feb. 21, the Day When Maidan Supplanted the Ukrainian Constitution

      Instead of becoming the framework for a peaceful transition of power, the Agreement on settlement of political crisis in Ukraine ultimately untied the hands of the opposition and allowed them to capture government buildings without resistance, forcing the legitimate then-President Yanukovych out of country.

      7
    • London Fashion Week in Pictures
      Last update: 14:26 21.02.2018
      14:26 21.02.2018

      The Best of London Fashion Week

      From the latest creations by Marta Jakubowski, Gareth Pugh, Central Saint Martins, Mulberry, Burberry and everybody else in between, to an appearance by Her Majesty: we've got the most striking images from the London Fashion Week lined up for you.

      13

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok