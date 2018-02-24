The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year

In a competition where contestants from around the world submitted 5,000 pictures, German photographer Tobias Friedrich won the title of Underwater Photographer of the Year.

'Cycle War' was taken in Egypt and shows Norton 16H motorbikes loaded in a British SS Thistlegorm, with soldierfish schooling above.

"I've had this image in mind for a few years, but it is impossible to capture in one photo, because there is not space inside the wreck to photograph this scene in a single frame," explains Tobias Friedrich. "My solution was take a series of pictures and stitch them together as a panorama."

The chair of the judges, Peter Rowlands, added: "This is a quite extraordinary shot which must be viewed as large as possible. The artistic skill is in visualising such an image, and the photographic talent is in achieving it."