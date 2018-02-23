As last week's Valentine's Day chocolate goes on sale, take a moment to soak up some of the most important and striking visuals captured by photographers around the world.
As the national Defender of the Fatherland Day has wives and girlfriends shopping for small gifts all over Russia, we look back at how Soviet propaganda glorified the military visually.
Instead of becoming the framework for a peaceful transition of power, the Agreement on settlement of political crisis in Ukraine ultimately untied the hands of the opposition and allowed them to capture government buildings without resistance, forcing the legitimate then-President Yanukovych out of country.
From the latest creations by Marta Jakubowski, Gareth Pugh, Central Saint Martins, Mulberry, Burberry and everybody else in between, to an appearance by Her Majesty: we've got the most striking images from the London Fashion Week lined up for you.
Take a look at the beauties competing to make it into 2018 Miss Russia beauty pageant.
