As the national Defender of the Fatherland Day has wives and girlfriends shopping for small gifts all over Russia, we look back at how Soviet propaganda glorified the military visually.

First celebrated in 1919, the holiday marks the date a year prior during the Civil War, when the Red Army conducted its first mass draft in Moscow and St. Petersburg (known as Petrograd back then).

Originally known as Red Army Day, it was renamed to Soviet Army and Navy Day in 1949, and finally was given its current title by Vladimir Putin in 2002.