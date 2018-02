From the latest creations by Marta Jakubowski, Gareth Pugh, Central Saint Martins, Mulberry, Burberry and everybody else in between, to an appearance by Her Majesty: we've got the most striking images from the London Fashion Week lined up for you.

This year, the London Fashion Week culminated with the Queen of England making a surprise visit at Richard Quinn's show, the last one of the week and his second ever. Hardly a regular at fashion shows, the 91-year-old monarch looked pretty comfortable, placing her handbag on the floor like a seasoned catwalk vet. She even shared a joke with Anna Wintour, sitting beside her, and the royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, in the front row.