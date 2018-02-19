Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet

A team of six Israeli scientists have completed a four-day simulated mission to Mars in the Negev desert, according to Israel’s Science and Technology Ministry.

The D-MARS Desert Mars Analog Ramon Station project of Israel's Space Agency, Ministry of Science was held near Mitzpe Ramon.

The experiment was conducted to investigate fields relevant to a future mission to the Red Planet, including satellite communications, the psychological effects of isolation, radiation measurements and searching for life signs in soil.

The mock Mars mission took place in an area whose surroundings resemble the Martian environment in its geology, aridity, appearance and desolation, according to the ministry.