This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)

As the February goes past the equator, take a moment to soak up some of the most important and striking visuals captured by photographers around the world.
From the carnival in Rio and the Winter Olympics to the Florida mass shooting and the Russian plane crash in the Moscow region: we've got this week's most striking images lined up for you in Sputnik's photo gallery.
A new study revealed that in recent decades, the pace of sea level rise has picked up and coastal real estate could be under water by the end of the century.
The "Original Russia" festival is celebrating its five-year anniversary: the project has become one of the main platforms for nature photographers from all over the country.
Take a look at the celebrations of Maslenitsa, which is believed to be the oldest surviving Slavic holiday, in Moscow in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The annual street carnival kicked off in Brazil on February 9, filling the country's cities with fun, joy and colorful fancy dresses.
