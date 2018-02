Known as Asia’s biggest airshow, this year, the event welcomes over a thousand participating firms, including 65 of the world's top 100 aerospace companies. It’s not all business, though, as visitors can browse through 60 aircraft available "in the flesh" at the outdoor aircraft display area. For lovers of adrenaline-filled action, the aerobatics display is back, with a star-studded roster of pilots from throughout Asia and from the US.