'Blizzard of the Century': Snow Apocalypse in Moscow

Take a look at Moscow, under siege by snow as the Russian capital saw more than half its average monthly snowfall come in a single day, beating the previous record set decades ago.

Moscow is struggling to cope with the consequences of massive snowfall, dubbed a "blizzard of the century" by the city's mayor. Nearly 150 flights have been cancelled or delayed at Moscow airports. The heavy snowfall has also caused numerous power outages in towns and villages around the Russian capital. Moreover, the army has been deployed in order to help authorities clean up the snow-clogged roads.

READ MORE: Record Blizzard Hits Central Russia: Moscow Under Snow Siege (VIDEO)