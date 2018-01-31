Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo

Browse through this gallery and see what sights may await you on the streets of this city.
Located near the delta of the Nile, Cairo is probably the largest city in the entire Middle East and one of the largest cities on Earth. While modern Cairo was founded by the Fatimid Dynasty in 969, the city outskirts house the remains of much older settlements and structures dating back to the time of Ancient Egypt.
Browse through this gallery and see what sights may await you on the streets of this city.
Sputnik offers a photo-gallery of policewomen on duty from around the world, from Pyongyang to Sri Lanka, who keep the peace in their countries.
Take a look at the opening ceremony of the majestic Venice Carnival in Sputnik's gallery.
Take a look at some stunning photographs as the UK competition offers an insight into the mesmerizing landscapes, wildlife and nature of Earth. Participants include both professional and amateur photographers.
Modern politics resembles reality TV shows: rivals have no scruples about exploiting juicy details about each other; every politician wants to win, no matter what. So, compromising materials have become the most popular tool to get rid of opponents. No wonder sex scandals are appearing so often now.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)