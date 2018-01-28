Register
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners

    Thórsmörk (the valley of Thor), Iceland. After a morning full of drama, during which we almost ‘drowned’ our car in a river – and then pulled out a young Frenchman who had – we reached Thórsmörk, in the south of Iceland. We walked up to a viewpoint where we could see...exactly nothing, due to the fog. We waited, and eventually the fog started to lift, but I still needed to wait a lot longer for a car to appear in the perfect position to add a sense of scale to the mountain landscape.

    Take a look at some stunning photographs as the UK competition offers an insight into the mesmerizing landscapes, wildlife and nature of Earth. Participants include both professional and amateur photographers.

    The annual competition "Outdoor Photographer of the Year" has chosen category winners for this year's best photographs. 

    The jury selected winners from 18,000 photographs taken in more than 60 countries. So far, the organizers have published the works that ranked first in nine categories.

    "The Overall Winner and Runner Up – chosen from the category winners — will be announced live on stage at The Photography Show at the NEC, Birmingham on Saturday 17 th March 2018 at 2.50pm. The book Outdoor Photographer of the Year: Portfolio III will collect over 150 photos entered into the competition, published by Ammonite Press, RRP pounds 25."


    winners, photography, wildlife, nature, society, competition, Britain
