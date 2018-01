The nominations for the upcoming 90th Academy Awards ceremony were announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis alongside with the Academy president John Bailey revealed which movies, actors, actresses and directors will compete for one of the greatest accolades in the film world, with the announcement being broadcast live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The award ceremony itself is expected to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4.