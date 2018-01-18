Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs

Rooftops make a perfect place to create an oasis, where residents of the Mediterranean metropolis can take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Israeli financial and entertainment center. Here, one can find flourishing gardens, cozy restaurants, yoga, music and art studios and even guest houses.
With the lack of space in Tel Aviv, which is Israel's largest and most populous city, locals take to their own rooftops and transform them into retreats where they have everything they desire and a cherry on top — a spectacular view of the urban landscape.
