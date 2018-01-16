Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground

As three stations of the Russian capital’s subway were granted the status of national architectural monuments, let’s take a look at some of the most spectacular "palaces of the people."

Three stations of the Moscow Metro's Circle Line — Belorusskaya, Kievskaya and Komsomolskaya — were included in the Unified State Register of Cultural Heritage Sites, the official website of Moscow Mayor's reported on January 16. Each station tells a story about the culture and life of the Soviet people, has an individual design and is an important element of the city's heritage.

When Kievskaya station was built, 40 designers submitted their projects in an open contest. A team from Kiev led by Professor Yevgeny Katonin won the competition, with their design celebrating the 300th anniversary of friendship between Russia and Ukraine. The station was opened in 1954.

The project of the ground pavilion and the underground platform of Belorusskaya station was developed by architects Ivan Taranov and Nadezhda Bykova. The main theme of the design was the economy and culture of the Belarusian people. Lying 42 meters below the surface, the station was opened for passengers in 1952.

Komsomolskaya station was built by the architect Alexei Shchusev in 1952. Its interior is decorated with military themed bas-reliefs by Soviet sculptor Georgy Motovilov.