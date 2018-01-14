Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today

This gallery allows you to sample the views of Moscow both today and from a hundred years ago, to see how the city has changed; how it looked before the tumultuous events of the Great War and the Great Revolution and how it stands today.
Almost since its very founding over eight and a half centuries ago, Moscow played a prominent role in the history of Russia. Enduring the onslaught of some of the most powerful armies in history and serving as the country's political, cultural and spiritual center, the city has seen much throughout its history and has much to show as well.
Take a look at the 2,400 square kilometer-long "snow village" in a city in Russia's far north in Sputnik's gallery.
From the ongoing Palestinian protests to Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Russia and 2018 Pre-Carnival Samba Parade in Brazil — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Lake Baikal, known as the planet’s oldest, deepest and clearest freshwater lake has always been attracted a lot of attention from around the world, and that is not just because of its prominent titles. Enjoy a selection of airy images snapped by Sputnik’s photographer at the legendary Siberian lake.
Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery to discover some of the most attractive small towns for big adventures, even for a very brief visit.
