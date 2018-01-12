This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)

From the ongoing Palestinian protests to Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Russia and 2018 Pre-Carnival Samba Parade in Brazil — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
As the second week of the new year comes to a close, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting events captured by photographers from around the world.
From the ongoing Palestinian protests to Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Russia and 2018 Pre-Carnival Samba Parade in Brazil — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Lake Baikal, known as the planet’s oldest, deepest and clearest freshwater lake has always been attracted a lot of attention from around the world, and that is not just because of its prominent titles. Enjoy a selection of airy images snapped by Sputnik’s photographer at the legendary Siberian lake.
Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery to discover some of the most attractive small towns for big adventures, even for a very brief visit.
Clad in colorful kimonos, thousands of young men and women from across the country gathered on January 8 to celebrate their passage into adulthood.
To say that sport events attract considerable attention from fans and enthusiasts from all over the world would be an understatement. This interest in no small part stems from the good looks and allure of the competing athletes and cheerleaders.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)