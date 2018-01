Lake Baikal, known as the planet’s oldest, deepest and clearest freshwater lake has always been attracted a lot of attention from around the world, and that is not just because of its prominent titles. Enjoy a selection of airy images snapped by Sputnik’s photographer at the legendary Siberian lake.

In winter, Baikal is covered with 150 centimeters of solid, crystal clear ice, which is perfect for outdoor skating. Besides breathtaking natural sceneries, tourists can also enjoy a beautiful man-made creation erected in 2005 at the highest point of the uninhabited Ogoy Island, in the middle of the lake — the snow-white Buddhist Stupa of Enlightenment, which is very popular among pilgrims.