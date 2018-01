Italy is a country of small picturesque towns. If you happen to come to Venice, consider spending a day in Burano. This archipelago, comprised of several islands in the Venice Lagoon, became famous for its colorful cottages of different shades. According to legend, people were painting their houses in luminous colors so that sailors could see them even in thick fog, and avoid crashing into the shore. Burano is also known for its lacework, which has been produced here since the 16th century.