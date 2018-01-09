All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age

Clad in colorful kimonos, thousands of young men and women from across the country gathered on January 8 to celebrate their passage into adulthood.

The annual event called Seijin no Hi (Coming of Age Day) is held in Japan on the second Monday of every January to congratulate and encourage all those who have turned 20 — the country's official age of majority.

Official ceremonies are held in the morning at local city offices throughout Japan, with government officials giving speeches and small presents being handed out to the participants. After that, the newly-recognized young adults hold after-parties among family and friends.