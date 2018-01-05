Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan

An amazingly beautiful lake in the suburbs of Kazan, Tatarstan (Russia) is popular with both the locals and tourists. People who swim in it say that it leaves them smiling all day, their mind clear and body energized.

Some believe it has miraculous powers as it was allegedly formed during the Ice Age arising from karst faults, and retains a constant temperature of 4 degrees throughout the year.

Due to the constant inflow of spring water in the lake, there is good visibility all year round. Crystal clean water gives a panoramic views of underwater life of the lake. Water is seen flowing down the terraces and ledges. In summer, it is surrounded by green bushes and thick grass, giving it a truly beautiful natural scenic view.



