'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World

According to the eastern calendar, 2018 is the year of the yellow dog. Around the world people celebrated New Year with decorations representing the yellow dog symbol. Christmas tree toys, souvenirs, posters, etc. were all depicting the animal. Some people even dressed their little ones in the symbol's outfits for good luck and prosperity.

It is believed in eastern traditions that adding yellow in 2018 to one's wardrobe will attract good fortune. It can be a dress, a scarf or shoes but the color which is the same as this year’s symbol — the yellow dog will bring positive changes to one’s life. Sputnik takes a look at photos from around the world depicting the yellow dog.