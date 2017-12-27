Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China

Take a look at the ladies from China, Russia and Mongolia competing for the title of "Ambassador of Beauty" in Sputnik's gallery.

The 14th Sino-Russian-Mongolian beauty pageant took place in Manchuria. The gorgeous ladies competed for the title of “Ambassador of Beauty.”

The preliminary selection of contestants took place in China, Russia and Mongolia, with 30 Russian, 15 Mongolian and 15 Chinese participants being chosen to take part in the final. During the pageant the contestants walked down the catwalk showing off their curves in swimwear, national attire and evening gowns. They also showcased jewelry and artistic craftsmanship.