The Colombian city of Cali, the self-proclaimed capital of salsa due to the music being the main genre heard at parties, in nightclubs and festivals in the 21st century, has a number of galas that take place throughout the year. More than 1,500 dancers from different schools in Cali danced on the streets wearing colorful costumes, representing all aspects of salsa music culture during the largest parade of salsa dancers in the world, the "Salsodromo."