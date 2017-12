Take a look at how Christians around the world celebrate Christmas - from Jesus' birthplace of Bethlehem to the White House - in Sputnik's gallery.

Billions of people — from Australia's beaches to Muslim-majority countries — enjoy Christmas time with a church service and other celebrations. While many associate Christmas with snow, fairs and carols, the holiday season in the Middle East is also worth seeing, with the biblical birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem, being home to a vibrant Christian community and the beautiful Church of the Nativity, making Christmas one of the most powerful events of the year.