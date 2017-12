With New Year's Eve just around the corner and Orthodox Christmas Day just about two weeks away, the Russian capital stands ready to meet these holidays in its full glory, lights blazing!

New Year's Day is Russia's grandest winter holiday, combining the yuletide and commercial aspects of Christmas with the fanfare associated with New Year celebrations around the globe. Check out our photo gallery and see how residents of Moscow celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve, and what kind of wonders the Russian capital has in store for revelers waiting to count down to 2018.