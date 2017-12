More than 11,000 entries were submitted to the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year in four categories: wildlife, landscapes, aerials, and underwater. Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan from Singapore took the grand prize of $10,000 and a chance to have his image of an orangutan peeking out from behind a tree published in an upcoming issue of National Geographic magazine and featured on the NatGeo's Instagram account.