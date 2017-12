It’s pretty obvious that Santa would be lost with no Mrs. Claus by his side! Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery featuring women in red-and-white suits spreading the festive spirit of Christmas.

With Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, the number of holiday-themed events, such as the Santa Sunday skiing bash, New York's SantaCon and annual Fun Run held across the globe, is growing at an exponential rate. Let's take a look at Santa's perfect counterparts from different parts of the world.