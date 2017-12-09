Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service

Kremlin officials use hawks, falcons and even owls to scare off crows that spoil the building’s golden domes in the heart of Moscow. Moreover, crows hunt singing birds at the Kremlin and even damage the uniforms of the Kremlin guards. So it’s no surprise that government officials have decided to use hawks and falcons against the crows. The hawks start their work early in the morning, while there are no tourists in the Kremlin. When crows see the hawks they prefer to fly away from the Kremlin walls.