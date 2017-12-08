This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)

From the Southern California fires and a train accident in Germany, to the Running of the Brides race in Thailand and Samba Day in Brazil — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Check out a selection of the most buzz-worthy events, captured over the past week by photographers from around the world.
For the third time, the National Tourist Rating looked at the tourist potential and popularity of the country’s regions and rolled out the 2017 list featuring the best ones.
US President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to declare formal recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to announce the US embassy will move there from Tel Aviv. Sputnik takes a look at the ancient city, which is considered a holy place by three major monotheistic religions, and which has again come under the world’s spotlight.
Check out the photographs in Sputnik’s gallery captured from 1935 to the present day, and find out how the city has changed over the years and what events took place every December.
Take a look at the charming participants of the 15th annual feline exhibition held in the Russian capital on December 2 and 3.
