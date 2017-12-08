This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)

Register
    • Yissel Mendoza и ее свинья по кличке Balu у себя дома в городе Сьюдад-Хуарес, Мексика
    • Певица Halsey выступает на Jingle Ball в городе Инглвуд, США
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    A girl at the New Year Fair of the GUM Department Store on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, on December 5, 2017.

    Check out a selection of the most buzz-worthy events, captured over the past week by photographers from around the world.

    From the Southern California fires and a train accident in Germany, to the Running of the Brides race in Thailand and Samba Day in Brazil — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.

    • Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
      Last update: 18:55 07.12.2017
      18:55 07.12.2017

      Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations

      For the third time, the National Tourist Rating looked at the tourist potential and popularity of the country’s regions and rolled out the 2017 list featuring the best ones.

      10
    • The Holy City of Jerusalem
      Last update: 15:55 06.12.2017
      15:55 06.12.2017

      The Holy City of Jerusalem

      US President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to declare formal recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to announce the US embassy will move there from Tel Aviv. Sputnik takes a look at the ancient city, which is considered a holy place by three major monotheistic religions, and which has again come under the world’s spotlight.

      12
    • A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
      Last update: 19:23 05.12.2017
      19:23 05.12.2017

      A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today

      Check out the photographs in Sputnik’s gallery captured from 1935 to the present day, and find out how the city has changed over the years and what events took place every December.

      21
    • Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
      Last update: 20:25 04.12.2017
      20:25 04.12.2017

      Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow

      Take a look at the charming participants of the 15th annual feline exhibition held in the Russian capital on December 2 and 3.

      16

