For the third time, the National Tourist Rating looked at the tourist potential and popularity of the country’s regions and rolled out the 2017 list featuring the best ones.

The ranking, published on December 6, was based on ten criteria, including the level of development of tourism infrastructure and hotel business, the popularity of the region among Russian and foreign tourists, the number of cultural heritage objects and the ecological and criminogenic situation in the region. It also takes into account the number of publications in the media and Internet inquiries about holidays in the region.