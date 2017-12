US President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to declare formal recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to announce the US embassy will move there from Tel Aviv. Sputnik takes a look at the ancient city, which is considered a holy place by three major monotheistic religions, and which has again come under the world’s spotlight.

One of the oldest cities in the world, Jerusalem is located on a plateau in the Judaean Mountains between the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea. During its long history, the holy city has been destroyed at least twice, besieged 23 times, attacked 52 times, and captured and recaptured 44 times. Today, the status of Jerusalem remains one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.