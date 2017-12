Check out the photographs in Sputnik’s gallery captured from 1935 to the present day, and find out how the city has changed over the years and what events took place every December.

December is the last month of the year and the first month of the winter season. At this time, Moscow usually submerges in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, with millions of residents preparing to celebrate the upcoming New Year. But every December in the Russian capital was unique.