Take a look at the charming participants of the 15th annual feline exhibition held in the Russian capital on December 2 and 3.

More than 1,800 cats of 50 different breeds from different parts of the world took part in the 2017 Royal Canin Grand Prix international show, which has been held in Moscow since 2002. The event offered visitors a unique opportunity to buy kittens with a reliable pedigree from the best nurseries of Russia and other countries, or adopt a rescue cat from a shelter.